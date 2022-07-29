Suspected Monkeypox Case In Maharashtra, 32 More COVID Deaths Registered: Top Health News Of The Day

India witnessed 32 deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Govt has issued new guidelines for monkeypox.

COVID-19 cases in India

India registered more than 20,000 (20,409) new cases in the last 24 hours, as per Union health ministry data updated on Friday morning. During the same time, the country witnessed 32 deaths related to the viral disease. In Delhi, daily count continues to cross 1000 for the second day in a row. The national capital recorded 1,128 fresh COVID cases in last 24 hours.

Monkeypox test report awaited In Maharashtra

Out of the 10 samples of suspected monkeypox infection collected for testing, the results of 9 have turned out to be negative. But one result is still not confirmed. Meanwhile, the centre has issued new guidelines to contain the spread of monkeypox disease. It says patients should isolate themselves for 21 days.

COWIN for Polio and Hepatitis vaccination

The Indian government introduced the COWIN platform for mass vaccination against COVID-19. Now, it is planning to use the technology for routine immunizations for children against diseases like Polio and Hepatitis.

670 medicine samples spurious or adulterated: Govt data

A total of 84,874 medicine samples were collected for testing during the last three years. Out of these, 7,700 samples were declared not of standard quality and 670 declared spurious or adulterated. The ministry of Health and Family Welfare disclosed the government data in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

