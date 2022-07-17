Suspected Monkeypox Case In Kerala: Youth With Symptoms Admitted To Hospital, Under Observation

Another case of monkeypox in India? a youth in Kerala has been admitted to a government hospital with symptoms associated with the virus infection.

Days after Kerala Health Minister confirmed India's first monkeypox case in the state, the state government on Sunday said that another youth, who reached the Kannur district in Kerala from a Middle East country, has been admitted to the government medical college after he showed signs of monkeypox. According to the reports, the youth was kept under observation in an isolated ward and his samples have been sent to the Pune Virology lab for testing.

In the reports, the officials have mentioned that the youth has recently reached Kannur from a Middle East country after landing at Mangaluru airport. Experts have warned that the virus infection is spreading globally, thus spotting the symptoms as early as possible is important to contain the virus. Some of the warning symptoms include - blisters skin irritation, headache, fever, cough, etc.

India Confirms First Monkeypox Case

The first monkeypox case in the country was from Kerala. Last week, the Health Minister confirmed that a 35-year-old person from Kollam district, who arrived from a Middle East country tested positive for monkeypox and is admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital.

A Monkey Pox positive case is reported. He is a traveller from UAE. He reached the state on 12th July. He reached Trivandrum airport and all the steps are being taken as per the guidelines issued by WHO and ICMR: Kerala Health Minister Veena George pic.twitter.com/oufNR7usLN ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

Soon, after the news, the centre released a set of revised guidelines to stop the spread of the highly virulent virus infection.

Following India's first case of Monkeypox in Kollam, Kerala, Union Health Ministry to deploy a multi-disciplinary Central team to support the Kerala govt in probing the outbreak and instituting requisite health measures https://t.co/AhCcCBImx4pic.twitter.com/E6Ia4uaRbp ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

This comes at a time when the country is in grip of the deadly coronavirus infection which has killed lakhs of lives since 2020 (the year in which COVID entered India).

(With inputs from IANS)

