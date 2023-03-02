Sushmita Sen Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty: Why Heart Attacks Are Increasing Among Fit People?

Sushmita Sen Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty

On Thursday, Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen took to social media and shared a picture with her dad. In her post, she informed her fans about the heart attack.

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who is a fitness idol for her fans, has confirmed that she suffered a heart attack a few days back. Taking to social media, the actress informed her fans about her health, and this left everyone shocked. On Thursday, taking to Instagram, Sushmita Sen informed her fans that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days back and had to undergo an angioplasty. However, she is doing fine now.

Sushmita Sena Suffers Heart Attack

In the Instagram post, she wrote, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. Angioplasty done. stent in place and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart' Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action. will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news. That all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga (sic)."

Check the post HERE:

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

The post has left fans worried about how a fitness enthusiast like Sushmita Sen, who works out regularly, gets into the grip of a heart attack. To understand why a healthy person is also at risk of suffering a heart attack, TheHealthSite.com reached out to experts. Follow this space to know what doctors have to say about heart attacks in young and fit people.

RECOMMENDED STORIES