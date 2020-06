Suicide is estimated to be the second leading cause of death in young people and depression has been linked to suicidal thoughts. Depression is also believed to be the major cause of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor reportedly committed suicide on Sunday at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra. The news of his death has shocked the entire nation and brought the issue of depression and its related illnesses to light. Also Read - Health Tech: Best depression apps of 2020

According to the World Health organization (WHO), more than 264 million people of all ages suffer from depression worldwide. Depression is a metal disorder which affects your mood, thoughts, physical health and daily life functioning. Depression is a serious health condition that can lead to suicide. Feeling low at times is a normal part of life and everyone feels sad sometimes, especially during tough times. But if you're feeling down or hopeless on a regular basis, you are probably dealing with depression. If not treated, it can get worse and lead to serious complications like weight gain or loss, substance use problems, panic attacks, relationship problems, social isolation, thoughts of suicide and self-harm. A combination of medical treatments and lifestyle therapies can help manage symptoms of depression and improve your quality of life. Here are a few natural ways to cope with depression:

Stay Connected

Social connections play an important role in maintaining good physical and emotional health. Socialising can improve your mood as give a sense of security and support. So, stay connected to people and take part in social activities. Talk to your friends and family when you feel low.

Do Some Exercise

Exercise can increase your body’s production of endorphins, the hormones that can help lift your mood and reduce anxiety. Staying physically active can promote growth of nerve cells in the hippocampus, and improve nerve cell connections, which helps relieve depression. Experts suggest that an adult should do 30 minutes of physical activity 3 to 5 days a week.

Try to Overcome Fear

Depression may make you isolate yourself and avoid the things that you find difficult to do. You may lose your confidence in going out, driving or travelling. But avoiding is not the solution. Face the situation to overcome your fear and it will help you come out of depression.

Avoid Alcohol

Alcohol consumption can make depression worse, and vice versa. Alcohol acts as a sedative on your brain. A few glasses of wine can seem to work in relieving stress and making you feel relaxed and calm, but alcohol could actually make you feel more depressed.

Eat Healthy

When people are depressed, they tend to suffer from either loss of appetite or excessive eating. According to researchers, a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, fish and whole grains can help reduce symptoms of depression.

Adopt A Pet

People, especially those living with depression, can gain a lot from owning a dog. Pets can offer companionship and make you feel less isolated. If you have a dog, you’re more likely to go out for a walk and that can influence you to lead a healthy lifestyle.