According to recent reports, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide today at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. His domestic help alerted the police after the 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his house. Police is investigation the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, known for his roles in films like 'MS Dhoni – The Untold Story', 'Kai Po Che', 'Raabta', 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy' and 'Suddh Desi Romance' among others. The reason behind his suicide is unknown as the police couldn't trace a suicide note. Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide follows the death of his former manager Disha Salian who also reportedly killed herself. While everybody is taken aback by his shocking demise, veteran Bollywood director Mukesh Bhatt commented that he saw it coming.

Suicide is a topic that has, by and large, been misunderstood by us. This poses a serious hindrance towards helping people in serious need. The factors that trigger suicidal tendency in an individual can be multifarious, ranging from financial crisis to emotional fallout and irreversible health issues. While we may think that the propensity to commit suicide is non-existent in our loved ones, take a look at some alarming facts and figures that are sure to change your risk perception. According to the World Population Review, India ranks 30th among the countries with the highest suicide rates in 2018, with 15.7 suicides per 100 thousand people. Globally, 8,00,000 people die due to suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds (WHO estimates, 2016). So it is high time that we become more conscious and play an active role towards helping those we love, if they are thinking of killing themselves. The first step towards preventing them from committing suicide is to spot the warning signals of suicide among them. Here are some of the crucial signals of a potentially suicidal person.

SIGNS TO WATCH OUT FOR

People who commit suicide don t actually want to die, they just want to put an end to their pain and miseries. The signs of suicidal tendency may vary from person to person depending on their personality traits and circumstances. While some may be expressive about their suicidal thoughts, others may maintain absolute silence about them. So, the best way to read the mind of suicidal persons is to try and track changes in their behavioural patterns. Here are the common warning signs you should look out for:

They talk about death or hurting themselves. While some may openly express their desire to die, others may engage in long conversations and discourses on death. They may also spend a lot of time researching on weapons and ways to kill themselves.

They become withdrawn from their surroundings. See if anyone in your known circle has suddenly started avoiding you, or other friends and relatives. Self-imposed isolation is a sign of suicidal tendency.

They may show signs of frequent mood swings. A person who is planning a suicide may swing between volatility and calmness very frequently. An otherwise moody, aggressive or irritable person may suddenly become very quiet as he advances towards a firm decision to die. Also, he or she may start sleeping a lot less or more than usual.

They resort to self-destructive, reckless behaviour. Heavy drinking, drunk driving and substance abuse can also be potential signs of a suicidal tendency.

They take important decisions abruptly. People contemplating on death may suddenly take initiatives to prepare or update a will. They may also make plans to visit the close ones and say goodbye to them.

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

First and foremost, do not avoid or judge the person who you think is suicidal. Have an open conversation with the person without lecturing him on the value of life or why committing suicide is an act of cowardice. You need to show how deeply concerned you are about the person and make her feel that she is not alone to take care of herself. She should feel that you are there for support. Talk to her about visiting a psychologist for counselling. Be extremely sensitive and cautious while talking to a suicidal person. Remember, your compassion and care can save a life!