India has the second highest number of Covid-19 cases worldwide after the United States. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has confirmed nearly 10.8 million Covid-19 infections including 154703 deaths (as of February 4 2021). However a government serological survey suggests that the country`s real caseload is many times higher than reported. According to a source with direct knowledge of the survey about one in four of India`s 1.35 billion people may have been infected with the coronavirus which means over 300 million Indians as reported by Reuters. The survey is conducted by the state-run Indian Council of