Some people infected with the novel coronavirus may continue to experience the symptoms of the disease for weeks or months after contracting the initial SARS-CoV-2 infection. This condition is termed as ‘Long Covid’ and people experiencing such long-term effects of COVID-19 are commonly referred to as long haulers. Current data indicates that people with mild COVID-19 usually recover within 1–2 weeks since the onset of the infection while recovery can take 6 weeks or longer in severe cases. In long Covid the symptoms may extend beyond 3 weeks or last longer than 2 months according to researchers. The long Covid