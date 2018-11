When surgery, rather than the natural ageing process, causes a woman to go through menopause, it can be termed as surgical menopause. Surgical menopause tends to occur after an oophorectomy, a surgery which is known for the removal of ovaries. A woman may exhibit symptoms like mood changes, weight gain, fatigue, dry skin, thinning of hair, hot flashes, chills and so on, during perimenopause phase and menopause. Furthermore, it can also lead to hormonal imbalances.

Reportedly, surgical menopause is often accompanied by psychological and physical difficulties and can give a tough time to any woman. Approximately, 20 per cent of post-menopausal women reported sleep disturbances.

Reportedly, research has associated insomnia with high blood pressure, congestive heart failure, diabetes and other ailments. According to JoAnn Pinkerton from the University of Virginia in the US, early surgical menopause is linked to more severe menopause symptoms. Hence, it is essential to examine the sleep quality in women after surgery that leads to menopause, because insomnia and disrupted sleep can cause fatigue, mood changes and reduce your quality of life.

The team examined more than 500 post-menopausal women, for the study, published in the journal Menopause. The findings revealed that women in the surgical menopause group reported facing extreme sleep troubles, especially for sleep duration and habitual sleep efficiency when compared to the women in the natural menopause group. Women who underwent surgical menopause were more than twice as likely to have insomnia. Yes, you have heard it right! The increased severity of menopause symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats can disrupt sleep in women when sleep problems are already a major issue.

(With the inputs from IANS)