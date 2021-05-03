The coronavirus situation in India has taken a complete turn and the condition is getting worse with each passing day. In the wake of the deteriorating situation in the country Supreme Court (SC) has asked the Central and State government to consider a lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. The constant surge in the Covid cases has forced several states to impose curfews and the Supreme Court is directing both the central and the state governments to consider imposing lockdowns and banning mass gatherings and super spreaders events to control the situation. The court headed by Justice DY Chandrachud