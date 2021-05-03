The coronavirus situation in India has taken a complete turn, and the condition is getting worse with each passing day. In the wake of the deteriorating situation in the country, Supreme Court (SC) has asked the Central and State government to consider a lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. The constant surge in the Covid cases has forced several states to impose curfews and the Supreme Court is directing both the central and the state governments to consider imposing lockdowns and banning mass gatherings and super spreaders events to control the situation. The court headed by Justice DY Chandrachud further asked the Centre and the states to make arrangements beforehand to cater to people’s needs during the lockdown period in case a complete lockdown is imposed. Also Read - Second Covid-19 vaccine free for those who received the first jab before April 30: Health Ministry

Members Of Govt’s Covid-19 Task Force Urge For A Nationwide Lockdown

The Covid-19 Task Force set up by the government is also pushing for a national lockdown to break the transmission of the deadly disease, as reported by The Indian Express. As the new more infectious, and lethal variant of Covid attacks the country, the task force is insisting for the last few weeks that the whole country should undergo lockdown to curb the surge instead of only a few states.

This comes after the second wave of coronavirus disease overwhelmed medical facilities struggling to cope with the shortage of ICU beds and oxygen supply. The surge has filled social media with desperate cries of people asking for help for Covid patients.

Is India Undergoing A Second Lockdown?

With a boom in Covid-19 in the country, cases have spread in several states like wildfire. The number of infections and deaths in India has made it one of the worst-hit countries in the world. Amid the crisis, key authorities are requesting a lockdown despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that all efforts should be made to avoid a lockdown, which should be used only as of the ‘last resort.’ While the country has not gone under full lockdown, some states have imposed complete lockdown and night curfews to curb the surge:

Delhi

In the wake of Covid-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal imposed a complete lockdown starting April 19. Kejriwal extended the lockdown by another week on May 1 as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in the city. So far, Delhi has seen a frightening surge in Covid cases, and the active caseload is nearly one lakh.

Maharashtra

One of the worst-hit states in the country, Maharashtra, imposed a curfew with only essential services permitted from April 1 to May 1. However, following the increasing cases, the state has extended the lockdown with restrictions till May 15.

Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi Adityanath announced a complete lockdown from April 30 to May 4. In the light of the increasing Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, the city has undergone complete lockdown after observing night curfew for the last two weeks.

Jammu And Kashmir

The J&K government also imposed a ‘Corona Curfew’ in 11 districts, from April 29 till May 3. Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal in Kashmir Valley, whereas Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur in Jammu division are the districts where lockdown has been imposed.

Karnataka

Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka, announced a 14-day lockdown in the state from April 27, following the surge in Covid-19 cases. All public and private transport are banned, and grocery shops will remain open only from 6 am to 10 am, and factories work at 50 per cent.

Telangana

The Telangana government has announced a lockdown till May 8, wherein offices, shops and restaurants can remain open till 8 pm during the lockdown.

Jharkhand

The initial lockdown intended till April 29, 2021, in the state has been extended till May 6, 2021, by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, following the huge surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. Only essential services are exempted under the lockdown.

Goa

The state government imposed a strict lockdown till May 3, allowing essential services and industries to remain open.

Haryana

According to reports, the Haryana government has imposed strict Covid-19 restrictions in the state till May 31.

Gujarat

Gujarat has imposed a ‘mini lockdown’ till May 5 in 29 cities, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagarh, Gandhinagar, and others. Public transport is allowed at 50 per cent capacity in the state.

Kerala

In the state, the government has imposed a night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am from April 20, with essential services have been exempted from the curfew.

While some cities have implemented strict lockdown, others such as Tripura, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Punjab are observing night curfew to reduce the risk of infection.

Why Authorities Are Pushing For A Lockdown?

It is essential as the second wave burden people and the healthcare system with much more cases than reported last year. So far, 66 lakh fresh cases have been reported in April in India, which is much higher than 10.35 lakh cases recorded in March and 3.5 lakh cases recorded in February. As compared to the 5,417 deaths in March, over 45,000 people have died in April alone. And the situation is not getting any better.

On Sunday, India reported 4 lakh coronavirus infections, which is the worst the country has seen so far. It has been reported that the country has been reporting more than three lakh infections every day for more than ten days now, which is a major cause of concern, considering the shortage of ICU beds and oxygen supplies in most states. The positivity rate stands at 24.46 per cent on the morning of May 3.

With several states under lockdown or night curfews, it is affirmative that a lockdown could help bend the curve. The condition is much worse than it was in March last year when the lockdown was imposed with a positivity rate much lower than it is today, a nationwide curfew could help. However, the centre is yet to give a nod to a nationwide lockdown as several socio-economic factors are to be considered if such a situation were to arise.

Meanwhile, it is better to practice all precautionary measures, stay inside and get vaccinated if you are eligible in order to control the surge of coronavirus yet again.