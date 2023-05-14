Super Cyclone Mocha Makes Landfall: 10 Health Tips From Experts To Stay Safe

The cyclone made landfall with a peak intensity of around 260 kmph on Sunday afternoon, following which West Bengal and Bangladesh have been put on a high alert.

Cyclone Mocha Updates: The strongest tropical cyclone in the northern Indian Ocean region since 1982 -- Mocha has crashed into the Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts. As per the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the cyclone made landfall with a peak intensity of around 260 kmph on Sunday afternoon, following which West Bengal and Bangladesh have been put on a high alert.

"Cyclone Mocha is now the strongest cyclone ever recorded in the north Indian Ocean (including all seasons, both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal) in the satellite era (since 1982) equalling the strength of Fani," said Vineet Kumar Singh, a researcher at the Typhoon Research Center, Jeju National University, South Korea.

At this time, it is important that people understand how cyclone affects their health and what they can do to stay safe.

How To Stay Safe From Cyclone-Related Health Issues?

A cyclone can harm the body in many ways, some of which include contamination of foods and water, the rise of communicable diseases, shortage of food (leading to hunger, low immunity, etc), and mental health effects. The effects of a cyclone are not just limited to physical damage. It can cause fear, and trauma in the minds of the victims or residents of the areas where the cyclone has hit. Therefore, one needs to prepare fully to avoid all kinds of negative health impacts.

A cyclone can also cause severe diseases such as cholera, malaria, coughs and colds, acute gastroenteritis, skin and eye infections measles, dengue, leptospirosis, hepatitis A, and malnutrition.

Precautionary Steps to Follow for Cyclone

Natural disasters like cyclones can cause strong winds, torrential downpours and storm surges, and they are extremely easy to control. However, one can take proper precautionary measures to stay prepared to combat the situation.

Prepare an emergency first-aid kit. Store essential items like groceries and medicines in advance. Keep some dry fruits and foods for emergency cases. Make sure you have enough amount of drinking water available at home. Keep basic over-the-counter medicines for gas, acidity, and diarrhoea ready. Avoid stepping out of your house. Make sure all the windows and doors are closed. Do not let water get stagnant anywhere inside your house. Make sure to wear warm clothes to protect yourself from catching cold-related health issues. Continuous rain and strong wind can lead to food and water contamination, be sure of what you are consuming for the next couple of days.

Follow this space for more updates on Cyclone Mocha.

