Not long ago, after the emergence of COVID-19, there were reports that warm weather and sunlight may stop the pandemic in its track. But then experts refuted this theory after extensive studies on the topic. If there is one thing about this disease, it is that it keeps revealing new things about itself at regular intervals. Just when one theory is junked, another comes up. Moreover, what is proved earlier also proves contrary to what later studies say. One such theory is whether sunlight and UV rays offer any protection from the virus. Also Read - Can herd immunity tame the onslaught of COVID-19 in India?

Hot and humid weather can kill the virus, say experts

Now a new research from the US Department of Homeland Security’s most advanced bio containment lab says that sunlight kills COVID-19 while warmer temperatures and humid weather significantly damage the virus. Researchers measured this in terms of the virus’ half-life or the time it takes to cut its potency in half. Also Read - Your child may be at risk: Save him from COVID-19 by taking precautions in time

Many experts from around the world have increasingly focused on the effects of temperature and humidity on this new strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19. But this is the first time that the US government has put an official stamp on initial results of temperature tests on COVID-19. Also Read - Mysterious blood-clotting: A new complication that is killing COVID-19 patients

What the new research says

Researchers of this study say that solar light seems to have a powerful effect on killing the virus, both on surfaces and in the air. Humidity also plays a role. “Increasing the temperature and humidity or both is generally less favourable to the virus,” they say.

According to US researchers, 70-75F temperature with 20 per cent humidity can bring the half life of the virus to about an hour. But when it gets hits by direct UV rays of the sun, the half life of the virus goes down to a minute and a half. This is a significant difference. Moreover, the virus’ half life on surfaces too reduces dramatically with an increase in both temperature and humidity. They saw that when the temperate is kept constant at 70-75F and only the humidity is cranked up from 20 per cent to 80 per cent, the virus’ half life crashes from 18 hours to 6 hours. If the temperature is increased to 95F, the half life sinks to barely 60 minutes. The virus half life plunges with exposure to higher temperatures and even minimal exposure to humidity.

While exercising caution, researchers admit that while there are many unknown links in the COVID-19 transmission chain, these trends can support practical decision making to lower the risks associated with the virus.

A new ray of hope

The results of this study bring hope that the virus will see a natural decline with change in weather. Winter is now giving way to hotter days. With the advent of summer, we may see a decrease in cases of this deadly disease. But given the unpredictable nature of this pathogen, it is too early to say anything conclusively. Only time will offer a clearer picture about the true nature of the contagion.