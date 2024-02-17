Suhani Bhatnagar, Who Played Child Babita Phogat In Aamir Khan's Dangal, Dies At 19: What Happened To Her?

In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor, Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role as child Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal, died on Saturday morning. She was only 19 years old. As of now, the cause of her death is not known. Reports say that she will be cremated at the Ajronda crematorium in Sector 15, Faridabad.

Suhani used to post pictures of herself on Instagram. However, her last post was from November 2021. In her last post, she shared a few sun-kissed selfies and wrote in the caption, "November??"

This is a breaking news, more details will be added soon.

