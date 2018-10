A new study by researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has studied that artificial sweetener is toxic to digestive gut microbes. Sugar substitutes like aspartame, Sucralose, saccharine, neotame, advantame and acesulfame potassium-k can make the bacteria in the digestive system toxic. It has become almost fashionable these days to order cans of diet sodas with artificial sugar substitutes. People who want to lose weight or want to get fit or just lead a healthy lifestyle believe that cutting down of table sugar and having sugar substitutes is going to help them achieve their goals. On the contrary, sugar substitutes are extremely harmful and can have detrimental effects on the body, according to various scientific studies done on the subject.

It can lead to weight gain: A study by the University of Sydney found that sweeteners combined with a low carbohydrate diet can increase the quantity of calories consumed. This is because the sweeteners acutely suppress food intake, leading to a caloric debt. In the study they conducted, they observed that artificial sweeteners alongside a low carbohydrate diet showed an immediate increase in food intake. Previous research has revealed that artificial sweeteners can increase the feelings of hunger because the body thinks that it has not eaten enough energy.

Another study by the University of Manitoba in Canada showed that artificial sweeteners may have negative effects on metabolism, gut bacteria and appetite. This will put you at risk of developing high blood pressure and heart disease, obesity and related diseases.

Jennifer Kuk from York University’s school of kinesiology and health science in Canada said in a research conducted on artificial sweeteners that individuals with obesity who consume artificial sweeteners, particularly aspartame, may have worse glucose management than those who don’t take sugar substitutes.

Several studies have also shown that sugar-free drinks contain other acidic components that strip down tooth enamel and damage the teeth.