Sudden Surge In COVID Cases In Europe: Caused By Omicron Sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5

COVID-19 Surge In Europe

Europe is witnessing a new surge of COVID-19 cases triggered by the sub-variants of Omicron. Officials urge people to take two booster doses.

Europe is witnessing a new surge of COVID-19 cases triggered by the sub-variants of Omicron. According to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the variants BS.4 and BA.5 variants are the ones causing a surge in cases. These two variants are highly transmissible and based on current predictions, the sub variants are expected to become dominant across the European countries, likely replacing all other variants by the end of July. The European countries have recently lifted the social measures that were previously in place. Last week, the WHO had issued a warning stating that European countries should monitor the rise in cases as according to predictions, there might be a surge during the summer season.

Precautions Advised By EMA

During the month of April, the EMA had already made it a [rarity to make sure everybody takes the booster does against COVID-19 variants. Recently they reiterated this fact and also highlight the need for vulnerable people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Citizens aged 80 and above to get a second booster vaccine

A second booster dose should be taken by people of age range 60-79

People with complicated illnesses are at high risks thus they should also take the second booster dose.

As this new wave is unfolding across Europe, it is essential to maintain the protection of vulnerable groups and avoid any postponement of vaccination.

COVID Vaccination Plan

The EMA is planning to open to various next-generations COVID vaccines and willing to consider those adapted to the currently predominant Omicron sub variants. However, experts of the EMI said that these vaccines could come too late for the autumn vaccination campaigns planned by the EU member states. The EMS announced that right now safety is a priority and the vaccines that have already been authorized will be given to people. These vaccines too are effective and can provide full protection against increased hospitalization, risks of death and severe illnesses.