Sudden Spike In Cardiac Cases In Kolkata During Durga Puja Celebrations

Almost 20 people in Kolkata suffered a heart attack triggered by 'festive heart syndrome.'

A number of people in Kolkata fell severely ill during the four days of Durga Puja celebrations. The major cause of the illness was identified as heart attack. Several hospitals saw a very sharp rise in cardiac patients during the festivities and some of them had actually suffered from heart attack triggered by sudden exertion, excitement and binge drinking. The doctors are calling this a festive heart syndrome. As stated by the doctors, some of these patients were even below the age of 40 and was not noted to have any history of heart ailments or conditions.

Almost 20 patients had suffered a heart attack between the dates of September 30 and October 6 and all of these patients have been admitted to the hospital immediately. The main reason for the sudden heart attack in people with no history was unaccustomed exertion of the body and heart.

What Is Festive Heart Syndrome?

The condition termed as festive cardiac syndrome is a sudden cardiac arrest triggered by a period of hectic activity or physical exertion and it could happen especially during festivals. During festivals people tend to be erratic with their eating habits and drinking habits as well, which also has a huge impact on heart health. This can impact some people more than others especially if that person is not accustomed to such habits and tends to suddenly overindulge.