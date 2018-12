In yet another successful treatment of an international patient, doctors at Aster CMI hospital treated an overweight 51-year-old Sudanese woman by conducting bariatric surgery and enabling her to walk like normal people. The patient, who weighed 207 kgs, was treated under Dr. H V Shivaram, Chief of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery at Aster CMI Hospital along with the multidisciplinary team at Aster CMI Hospital.

The patient, Ms. Sadia Mohammed, initially went to Germany for weight loss surgery, but the treatment there was not successful. In October 2018, she approached Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore. Her BMI was 72 (normal BMI is 24), she had massive lower limb swellings, skin ulcerations, was unable to move easily and had difficulty in breathing. She was wheelchair bound and could not walk.

The multidisciplinary team at Aster CMI Hospital evaluated her thoroughly and decided on Revision Bariatric surgery – Laparoscopic Mini Gastric Bypass.

Commenting on the same, Dr. H V Shivaram said “We decided on this type of gastric bypass since it gives excellent long-term weight loss, chances of weight regain is very less and the patient can also eat comfortably. After adequate optimization, she underwent the keyhole bariatric surgery at the hospital. We took a decision to do two procedures – revision sleeve gastrectomy and Mini Gastric Bypass, after discussing with her relatives and taking their consent. Both procedures were successful.”

Dr. Arun, the chief of Anaesthesia and Pain management at Aster CMI Hospital said, “We took a conscious decision to defer her surgery for two weeks so that we could prepare her respiratory system by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) ventilator, which helped us to give her anaesthesia successfully.”

Ms. Sadia Mohammed said: “I am very happy with the surgery, the medical team and the hospital. I had an uneventful recovery, there was no pain and I was asked to walk by evening and I was discharged on the 4th day after surgery.” She particularly praised the state of the art Bariatric Suits at Aster CMI Hospital which has all the facilities for caring a morbidly obese patient.

Mr. Kamil, brother of Sadia who accompanied her to India, was a cabinet minister in the Republic of Sudan. He too appreciated the Indian healthcare system, hospitals and doctors. “Where else in the world can you get such affordable treatment by the best of experts with all the high-end facilities under one roof? We are fully satisfied with Aster CMI Hospital and the doctors. We are returning to Sudan now and will come back after six months for follow up,” said Mr. Kamil.