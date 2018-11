The study observed that babies may receive healthy oral bacteria that will affect the early development of their child’s immune system when a pacifier is cleaned in this way. A study conducted by the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Mich. by the researchers found that babies had a lower level of the antibody Immunoglobulin E, or IgE, when their parents sucked the pacifier in order to clean it. IgE is tied to the development of allergies and asthma.

But, experts caution parents not to conclude that sucking on the pacifier is a sure shot method to prevent the allergies or asthma.

Reportedly, the researchers with the Henry Ford Health System examined how 128 different mothers how they cleaned their baby’s pacifier. Of those 128, 53 of them said they cleaned it with soap and water, 30 said they sterilized it by using the dishwasher or boiling water. Whereas, nine said they sucked on the pacifier to clean it.

Later, when the babies’ IgE levels were compared at the different stages of life — birth, six months and then 18 months — researchers observed that babies whose pacifiers were cleaned by the sucking method had a lower IgE level at 18 months of age in comparison to the other babies.

Researchers found those babies had lower levels of an antibody called IgE by the time they were 10 months old through the series of blood test. Those who have higher IgE levels can be prone to allergies, asthma and eczema. According to Dr Eliane Abou-Jaoude, though we cannot surely say that these babies won't get allergies later on.