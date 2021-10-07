Substance Use Disorders Can Up The Risk Of Covid-19 Breakthrough Infections

Breakthrough infection is when people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 develop an infection, and substance use can up that risk in people.

As the contagious Delta variant continues to spread, more vaccinated people are being tested positive for Covid-19. Once you have been fully vaccinated, you might think that you are fully protected from the novel coronavirus, but the rising number of new Covid-19 cases globally suggest otherwise. These breakthrough infections are increasing but what is causing the cases to blow up. But first, let's understand what breakthrough infections are.

A breakthrough infection is when someone who received a Covid-19 vaccine contract the virus after 14 days of getting the second jab. While no vaccine is 100 per cent effective against a disease, there are certain factors like substance use that can put you at a higher risk of getting infected post-vaccination.

Substance Use Disorder May Up Risk Of Covid Breakthrough Infections

Researchers from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), which is part of the National Institutes of Health, and Case Western Reserve University discovered that patients with substance use disorders had a greater chance of Covid breakthrough infection than those who did not. The study published in the World Psychiatry journal found that the team analysed the electronic health records of 580,000 fully vaccinated persons in the United States. Following breakthrough infections, people with substance use disorders, such as alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, opiate, and cigarette use disorders, had higher rates of severe outcomes, such as hospitalisation and death.

What Leads To Higher Infections Among Vaccinated People

Overall, the risk of a breakthrough infection among vaccinated drug use disorder patients was modest. It was, however, still greater than the risk among vaccinated persons who did not have the disorders: 7% of vaccinated people with substance use disorders compared to 3.6 per cent of vaccinated people who did not. It's possible that this is due to the fact that substance use disorders weaken the immune system as a result of drug usage and co-occurring diseases. As a result, researchers hypothesised that after vaccination, this cohort would be at an increased risk of developing breakthrough infections.

Furthermore, the higher risk of SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections could be due to co-occurring health issues and unfavourable socioeconomic determinants of health, which are more prominent in people with drug use disorders.

Breakthrough Infections Were Higher In Cannabis Users

People with diverse substance use disorders had a slightly higher chance of developing a breakthrough infection, ranging from 6.8% for people with tobacco use disorder to 7.8% for those with cannabis use disorder. The researchers believe that factors such as the negative effects of cannabis on lung and immunological function may have contributed to the greater incidence of breakthrough infection in this group.

