A recent study has found that smelling the scent of rose improves the quality of the learning and help sleep better.

The study published in the journal – Nature Group’s Open Access journal Scientific Reports – found that students were able to remember English vocabulary better in the presence of rose-scented incense sticks.

The researchers made the participants to place rose-scented incense sticks on their desks while learning English vocabulary, near their bed while sleeping and on the table during the vocabulary test. They then compare the results with other groups without incense sticks.

The students with incense sticks showed a significant increase in learning success by about 30 percent.

Try this rose trick for sure. But if it doesn’t work for you, there are many other techniques that can help you improve your learning speed.

Some brain-boosting techniques

You will get the results only if do it consistently over a longer period of time.

Invest some time for exercise

Exercise can improve your brain health and cognitive ability, as well as boost your memory. Following a regular exercise routine can, in the long run, help protect your brain against degeneration. Hopefully this reason is enough for you to invest some time to walk, run, do some stretches or hit the gym daily.

Get rid of negative thoughts, and think positive

Too much stress and anxiety can kill existing brain neurons and prevent creation of new neurons. Positive thinking, say researchers, can speed up the creation of cells and help reduce stress and anxiety.

Go out and get some sunlight

Too much exposure to sunlight can damage your skin, but too little is also bad for your brain. Vitamin D in your system supports brain function and protect against neurodegeneration (aging of your brain). You brain functions may suffer in absence of adequate amount of this vitamin. Taking Vitamin D supplements in moderation may also help, if you want to avoid sunlight.

Feed your brain with healthy food

What you eat can impact your brain function. Over 20% of all nutrients & oxygen that we consumed goes to the brain. There are a number of healthy foods that can improve your brain power. Foods rich in antioxidants, amino acids, and vitamin E are particularly important. Wine (in moderation), nuts, blueberries, whole grains, and avocados are some foods you can eat to boost your brain power.

