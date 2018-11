A recent study conducted at the University of Pittsburgh has revealed that women who sleep seven to eight hours each night has a 25 percent increased odds of experiencing recurrent falls as compared to those who sleep more than 5 and less than 10 hours.

During the study, the researchers analysed 157,306 women enrolled in the Women’s Health Initiative. Further, they followed them for 7.6 years for falls and 12.0 years for fractures. Notably, lead author Dr. Jane Cauley, of the University of Pittsburgh quoted as saying, “Falls are an important public health problem among older adults and lead to moderate to severe injuries.”

Later, the researchers found that the annual rate of recurrent fall events was calculated as 10.6 percent among women who sleep more than 5 hours every night, 7.0 percent among women sleeping seven to eight hours per night, and 11.8 percent among women sleeping less than 10 hours every night.

The study results published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research showed that insomnia, poor sleep quality, and more sleep disturbances were also linked to an increased odds of recurrent falls. Moreover, Short sleep was associated with an increased risk of all fractures, and upper limb, lower limb, and central body fractures, but not with an increased risk of hip fractures.