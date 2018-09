Did you know that virtual reality (VR) applications make you feel nauseous? And now researchers have come up with a new way to anticipate and counteract virtual reality motion sickness. In a study, they have found whether an individual will experience cyber-sickness (motion sickness caused by virtual reality) by how much they sway in response to a moving visual field, highlighted a recent media report. According to researchers, this study will open new doors in developing counteractions to cyber-sickness.

Doctors say that cyber-sickness comes with an array of conditions like nausea and discomfort that can last for hours after taking part in virtual reality (VR) applications. These applications are commonly seen in gaming, skills training and clinical rehabilitation.

“Despite decreased costs and significant benefits offered by VR, a large number of users are unable to use the technology for more than a brief period because it can make them feel sick,” reportedly said Seamas Weech, of Department of Kinesiology and lead author of the paper.

“Our results show that this is partly due to differences in how individuals use vision to control their balance. By refining our predictive model, we will be able to rapidly assess an individual’s tolerance for virtually reality and tailor their experience accordingly,” reportedly added Weech.

The researchers gathered several sensorimotor measures like balance control and self-motion sensitivity from 30 healthy participants belonging to the age bracket of 18 to 30 years.

A recent media report stated that the researchers exposed the participants of the study to VR with the aim of anticipating the severity of motion sickness and well predicted how much cybersickness participants experienced after being exposed to zero-gravity space simulator in VR by using a regression model.

The study was published in the Journal of Neurophysiology.