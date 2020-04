Researchers still don’t fully understand how the new coronavirus spreads. Till now it was believed that COVID-19 is mainly transmitted between people through respiratory droplets when symptomatic people sneeze or cough. Now, a new study has confirmed that the virus spreads through the air as well.

The study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases found a wide distribution of COVID-19 virus genetic material on surfaces and in the air about 4 meters from patients in two hospital wards in Wuhan, China. This means you may get or spread the virus just by breathing. The finding also strengthens the argument that all people should wear masks in public to reduce unwitting transmission of the virus from asymptomatic carriers.

Recently the New England Journal of Medicine published a study, which stated how long the virus can survive on different surfaces. It revealed that the COVID-19 virus can survive on copper for almost four hours, on cardboard for up to 24 hours and on plastic and steel for up to 72 hours. While it also stated that the virus float in aerosol droplets for up to 3 hours, the study didn’t say that the virus can spread from normal breathing. This latest finding raises new worries.

Risk from contaminated surfaces

Most cases of coronavirus infection are through close contact with an infected person. But you can also pick the virus from touching surfaces contaminated with the new coronavirus, say experts.

So, be careful of what you are touching throughout the day. Even if you isolate yourself in your home, you may be still exposed to mailed packages, groceries and newspapers to name a few.

The risk of infection from accepting delivery packages is low, unless the delivery person has the virus. Still, wash your hands after accepting the package to stay safe. Since, the virus can also survive on cardboard, throw the packaging after opening the delivery and wash your hands quickly. Disinfect surfaces where you placed the package. The stuff inside is not risky because it will take time for the package to reach you and the virus will die in that time.

Some researchers also say that hard, shiny surfaces can support infectious virus, expelled in droplets, for up to 72 hours. These include plastic, stainless steel, benchtops, and likely glass. This is the reason why doctors and heart experts highlight the importance of hand washing and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces. You can use a regular household cleaning spray or wipe to disinfect such surfaces.

Grocery shopping during the pandemic

Currently there is no evidence of the COVID-19 being transmitted through food, but going to the grocery store is a big risk because you don’t know who may be carrying the virus. Limit your trips to the grocery store and buy enough food for a week or two at a time. If possible, get groceries delivered at home. This will help reduce the number of people going into stores and touching things.

If you have to go to the grocery store, wear a mask and use hand sanitizer before entering the store and after leaving. At the store, maintain a distance of at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) from others and touch only what you buy.

If you use reusable grocery bags, wash them after a trip to the store. It’s also a good idea to rinse fresh fruit and vegetables with water.

