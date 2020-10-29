A study has found that coffee addicts are more sensitive to the smell of coffee. Read on to know the side effects of drinking too much coffee.

Are you someone who can't get started without coffee in the morning? Whether you feel sleepy, less-energetic, coffee seems like the ultimate solution to feel energized again. But you start with one cup of coffee, then it turns into two, three and you end up drinking a lot. But when does it become too much? As it turns out, coffee addicts are more sensitive to the smell of coffee. According to a study conducted by the UK's University of Portsmouth, regular coffee drinkers are more sensitive to its scent. They can sniff even tiny amounts of coffee, as compared to non-drinkers.

The study found that the coffee addicts who drinks too much caffeine are quicker to recognize its fragrance. It can also trigger cravings in coffee addicts. So, if you are able to smell coffee from a faraway shop, it means that your caffeine intake is more than the recommended amount. While it may seem okay, drinking too much caffeine can cause you more harm than you can imagine.

How coffee addiction can harm you?

While drinking coffee in moderation is not harmful, too much caffeine can wreak havoc on your body.

Insomnia

If you didn’t already know, coffee helps you stay awake during the day. However, it can have a negative impact on the overall quality of your sleep. In other words, it can interfere with your sleep and lead to problems such as insomnia.

High blood pressure

Too much coffee can increase blood pressure when consumed in high doses. Studies have shown that the stimulatory effect of caffeine on the nervous system can elevate the risk of developing heart attack and stroke. It is important to keep a tab on your coffee intake.

Lethargy

The moment you drink coffee, you feel energized. But what happens after its effects wear off? You feel tired. Drinking too much coffee may have a rebound effect, which can lead to disturbed sleeping patterns. Minimize your coffee intake to avoid its side effects.

Anxiety

Although moderate doses of caffeine increase alertness, high doses of caffeine can cause nervousness and anxiety. In case you notice that you feel nervous, you must cut back on your caffeine intake.

Upset stomach

Drinking too much coffee, especially on an empty stomach, can cause heartburn and stomachache. However, more evidence is required to back this.

Stress and dehydration

If you are a coffee addict, you might overlook its negative effects. But in case you have been feeling stressed lately, coffee might be the one to blame. Caffeine, in general, increase cortisol levels, which is a stress hormone. Not only does it increase stress, but also impacts the normal hydration of your body. It has diuretic, which can make you feel dehydrated.

Unwanted symptoms

Do you feel your heartbeat race? Do you experience frequent headaches? There is a strong possibility that drinking too much caffeine is affecting your health and causing unwanted symptoms. It is better to limit your intake to avoid such problems.