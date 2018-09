We all love to eat yoghurt because it has many health benefits. But the question is, is it actually good for health? According to a new study, yoghurt contains full of sugar, thus you should not be thinking that yoghurt is totally healthy. Only natural and Greek-style yoghurt contain less sugar. The researchers from the University of Leeds have found that the organic yoghurts that we eat were full of sugary types that contain more than 100g of sugar than the cola, according to the Sentinel report. They have studied almost 921 most popular yoghurt.

The National Health Service has recommended that the children aged 4 to 6 years of age do not eat more than 19 grams of sugar per day. This means that children should not eat any sugar at all after absorption of only one of such yoghurt. This ingredient is added in yoghurt in order to counteract the bitter taste of lactic acid produced by live cultures. This lives culture and makes yoghurt beneficial to our intestines, they are found in large quantities only in organic yoghurt.

According to the authors of the study, those sweet yoghurts make a significant contribution to the development of the obesity epidemic. But before you buy these products you should read the labels. Yoghurts that are promoted in shops as desserts are the most dangerous from the point of view of sugar content, which is 16.4 g per 100 g of a product or over 4 teaspoons. Organic yoghurts are a little less harmful – 13,1 g of sugar per 100 g, but natural or Greek yoghurts are kept to the maximum recommended 5 grams of sugar per 100 g.