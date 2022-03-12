Study Claims Covid-19 Deaths In India Higher Than Official Counts, Health Ministry Says It’s Speculative And Misinformed

The health ministry said that this type of speculative reporting should be avoided as it could create panic in the community and can misguide people.

A study published recently in an international journal had claimed that the Covid-19 mortality in India is higher than official counts. Stating that there's less likelihood of underreporting Covid-19 deaths in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Friday called the report speculative and misinformed.

The study provided estimates of all cause excess mortality for a number of countries, including India, based on a mathematical modelling exercise. It concluded that while 5.94 million Covid-19 deaths were reported worldwide between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021, an estimated 18.2 million (95 per cent uncertainty interval 17.1-19.6) people died worldwide because of the Covid-19 pandemic (as measured by excess mortality) over that period.

However, the ministry said that such predictions are either based on real world scenarios, or approximations that are not available. For India, it appears that the study has used data from newspaper reports and non-peer reviewed studies, and this raises serious concerns about the accuracy of the results of this statistical exercise, the health ministry argued in a statement.

Guidelines for reporting Covid-19 deaths in India

The health ministry noted that detailed guidelines for reporting of deaths due to Covid-19 have been issued to all States and UTs. The 'Guidance for appropriate recording of Covid-19 related deaths in India' was issued on May 10, 2020, by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

"The reporting of deaths is regularly done in a transparent manner and is daily updated in public domain on the website of Union Ministry of Health. Even the backlog in Covid-19 mortality data being submitted by the States at different times is reconciled in the data of Government of India on a regular basis," said the ministry, as quoted by IANS.

Further, the health ministry clarified that as there is a financial incentive in India to report Covid-19 deaths with the victim's family entitled to monetary compensation, the likelihood of underreporting is less.

"Further they have mentioned that as studies from a few selected countries including the Netherlands and Sweden have suggested, we suspect most of the excess mortality during the pandemic is from Covid-19. However, sufficient empirical evidence is absent in most countries. Given the high amount of heterogeneity in epidemiological profiles among countries, it is prudent not to make such strong assumptions before more research on this topic is done", said the ministry.

The health ministry added this type of speculative reporting could create panic in the community and misguide people, and so it should be avoided.

Nevertheless, the authors of the study accepted that the mortality rates among people who contract SARS-COV-2 and among the general population have considerably come down following the development and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines.

The study researchers expect that the trends in excess mortality due to Covid-19 will change over time as the coverage of vaccination increases among populations and as new variants emerge, as highlighted by the ministry in its statement.