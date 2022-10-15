live

Students Hospitalized Due To Food Poisoning In Gujarat, 10 Kids Die After Receiving Smuggled Medicines In Yemen

The source of food poisoning is not known yet. COVID-19 pandemic, Monkeypox outbreak and more, find the latest health news here.

More than 90 students of an Ashramshala in Dundarda village in Gujarat's Dangs district have reportedly been infected by food poisoning, and nearly 50 of them were admitted to the Community Health Centre for treatment. On Friday morning, these Ashramshala students started complaining of stomachache followed by vomiting, IANS reported quoting Dangs Resident Additional Collector Padmaraj Gamit.

The source of food poisoning is not known yet. But sources say the night before, the children were served dal and chapatis. Whether the food was prepared in the ashramshala or supplied by a donor is not clear.

Meanwhile, 10 children have reportedly died after receiving smuggled medicines and nine other are in critical condition in a public hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa. The children were receiving treatment for leukemia, according to news agency reports.

