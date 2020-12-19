A recent study has revealed that people hospitalised with COVID-19 and neurological problems including stroke and confusion, have a higher risk of dying than other patients infected with the novel coronavirus. Also Read - Moderna gets emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine in US

The research, published in the journal Neurology — the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology — assessed data from 4,711 COVID-19 patients who were admitted to the Montefiore Medical Center in the US during the six-week period between March 1, 2020 and April 16, 2020. Also Read - Covid-19 vaccination: Can India deliver that shot to all?

According to the scientists, including those from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the US, 581 of the 4,711 patients had neurological problems serious enough to warrant brain imaging. Also Read - Covid-19 may enter your brain and cause inflammation

They compared these individuals with 1,743 non-neurological COVID-19 patients of similar age and disease severity who were admitted during the same period.

“This study is the first to show that the presence of neurological symptoms, particularly stroke and confused or altered thinking, may indicate a more serious course of illness, even when pulmonary problems aren’t severe,” said David Altschul, a co-author of the study from Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

“Hospitals can use this knowledge to prioritise treatment and, hopefully, save more lives during this pandemic,” Altschul said.

Covid-19 Vs Stroke & Altered Mental State

The researchers believe the findings have the potential to identify and focus treatment efforts on individuals most at risk, and could decrease COVID-19 deaths.

In the study, they said 55 participants were diagnosed with stroke and 258 people exhibited confusion or altered thinking ability.

According to the scientists, individuals with stroke were twice as likely to die (49 per cent mortality) compared with their matched controls (24 per cent mortality) — a statistically significant difference.

They said people with confusion had a 40 per cent mortality rate compared with 33 per cent for their matched controls.

Over 50 per cent of the stroke patients in the study did not have hypertension or any other risk factors for stroke.

“This highly unusual finding agrees with other studies of people with COVID-19 in suggesting that infection with the novel coronavirus is itself a risk factor for stroke,” Altschul said.

India Vs Covid-19

India on Saturday crossed the somber milestone of one crore COVID-19 cases, adding 10 lakh infections in nearly a month, even as the virus spread slowed and recoveries surged to over 95.50 lakh.

The country’s COVID-19 case tally had surpassed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

(With inputs from Agencies)