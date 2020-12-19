A recent study has revealed that people hospitalised with COVID-19 and neurological problems including stroke and confusion have a higher risk of dying than other patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The research published in the journal Neurology -- the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology -- assessed data from 4711 COVID-19 patients who were admitted to the Montefiore Medical Center in the US during the six-week period between March 1 2020 and April 16 2020. According to the scientists including those from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the US 581 of the 4711 patients had neurological