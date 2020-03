Since times are uncertain and nobody knows how long restrictions will be in place, stress levels are bound to be high in most people. @Shutterstock

This is a truly frightening time and most of us must have never thought that we would have to live through a time like this. There is a global pandemic going on and scientists have no clue about what to expect from this new coronavirus. News reports are of no help because most give conflicting views. All this will definitely work to increase your stress and make you more anxious.

Whole countries are under lockdown and people are going in for quarantine. Some are self-imposed and some adviced by health professionals. Since times are uncertain and nobody knows how long restrictions will be in place, stress levels are bound to be high in most people. This is particularly true for people who are in quarantine. Being isolated can also take a toll on mental health. Here we tell you how to bring your stress levels down in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here we reveal a few tricks that you can use to keep stress away.

Take a break

A constant deluge of news can have a negative affect on your mental health. So don’t chase news obsessively. Switch off your TV, put the newspaper down, shut off social media sites and relax. This will take your mind off the coronavirus pandemic for at least some time.

Pamper yourself

This is a good time to take care of yourself, especially if you are in isolation. Exercise, meditate, try out some beauty rituals, eat healthy meals and sleep well. All this will bring down your stress levels.

Unwind

This is important if you want to avoid stress. You can use this time to do things that you enjoy. Paint, knit or cook. Doing what you love will keep your stress levels down.

Reach out to people

It is okay if you can’t meet people. You can still take to them. This is the time to take the help of technology. Do video chants, call old friends and relatives. This is the perfect time to catch up with old acquaintances. You will be surprised at the positivity that this will bring you.