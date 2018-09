Researchers found that those who allow the negative emotions to persist the next day have an increased risk of health problems and physical limitations later in life © Shutterstock

Yes, we do get stressed due to the lifestyle that we are living in. And a new research from America has discovered that how important it is to keep stress from lingering and carrying over to the next day for better overall health.

The team of researchers found that those who allow the negative emotions to persist the next day have an increased risk of health problems and physical limitations later in life.

“Our research shows that negative emotions that linger after even minor, daily stressors have important implications for our long-term physical health,” reportedly said psychological scientist Kate Leger, a doctoral student at the University of California, Irvine.

For the research, the team from the University of California, Irvine surveyed more than 1,000 people, and asked the individuals document their daily stress caused by smallest of things like an argument, a work issue, or something bad happening to a friend, as well their physical activities, for about a week.

After 10 years, the team followed up with the participants to find out whether they had chronic illnesses, heart disease, or cancer. And the team found that those who had the habit of letting go of negative emotions have better overall health later in life.

“When most people think of the types of stressors that impact health, they think of the big things, major life events that severely impact their lives, such as the death of a loved one or getting divorced,” Dr. Leger said in the study that published in the journal Psychological Science.

“But accumulating findings suggest that it’s not just the big events, but minor, everyday stressors that can impact our health as well,” Dr. Leger concluded in the study.