'Strep A Infection' Kills 6 Children In UK: All About The Scarlet Fever

6 children died from this bacteria infection; CDC warns us to be alert.

After covid, the outbreak of some or the other infection continues worldwide. Recently Strep A infection has come to the fore from countries like America and Britain, due to which six children have died, and most children are below ten years of age. Beware, as strep A infections are usually mild, but people can become seriously ill. That's why the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has asked parents to be vigilant about their children's health. So let us know everything about this disease and its symptoms.

What Is Strep A Infection?

Strep A is a throat and skin bacteria. It usually causes scarlet fever and throat infection. Apart from this, it can also spread to others through cough, sneezing and close contact. Therefore, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked parents to be vigilant.

Symptoms Of 'Strep A Infection'

The CDC says you must keep an eye on the symptoms of infection and contact the doctor as soon as the symptoms appear. Signs of infection include pain with:

swallowing fever skin rash swollen tonsils and glands

Also, the CDC says parents should seek medical advice immediately if a child appears extremely sick with signs such as vomiting, scarlet fever, rash or muscle pain.

Prevention Tips

After these cases came to the fore, the CDC says that to avoid this infection:

It's essential to pay attention to cleanliness along with paying attention to its increasing cases.

Also, wear masks to children and take them to your doctor as soon as symptoms appear.

However, this bacteria spreads only in rare situations and will not spread so quickly among ordinary people. Still, it is necessary to be cautious.

Disclaimer:The point mentioned earlier shows that 'strep a' is not a minor infection. Hence, it is necessary to treat it immediately. Furthermore, due to this infection, there can be problems with the lungs, tonsils, kidneys, skin, blood, heart etc.