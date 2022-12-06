- Health A-Z
After covid, the outbreak of some or the other infection continues worldwide. Recently Strep A infection has come to the fore from countries like America and Britain, due to which six children have died, and most children are below ten years of age. Beware, as strep A infections are usually mild, but people can become seriously ill. That's why the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has asked parents to be vigilant about their children's health. So let us know everything about this disease and its symptoms.
Strep A is a throat and skin bacteria. It usually causes scarlet fever and throat infection. Apart from this, it can also spread to others through cough, sneezing and close contact. Therefore, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked parents to be vigilant.
The CDC says you must keep an eye on the symptoms of infection and contact the doctor as soon as the symptoms appear. Signs of infection include pain with:
Also, the CDC says parents should seek medical advice immediately if a child appears extremely sick with signs such as vomiting, scarlet fever, rash or muscle pain.
After these cases came to the fore, the CDC says that to avoid this infection:
However, this bacteria spreads only in rare situations and will not spread so quickly among ordinary people. Still, it is necessary to be cautious.
Disclaimer:The point mentioned earlier shows that 'strep a' is not a minor infection. Hence, it is necessary to treat it immediately. Furthermore, due to this infection, there can be problems with the lungs, tonsils, kidneys, skin, blood, heart etc.
