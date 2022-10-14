Stray Dog Bites In Kerala: Anti-Rabies And Rabies Immunoglobulin Vaccines Cleared Safe And Effective

The death of five people due to dog bites in Kerala despite vaccinations recently had raised concerns about the efficacy of the anti-rabies vaccine and the rabies immunoglobulin vaccine. People in the state heave a sigh of relief, as results of the efficacy tests have arrived, and both the vaccines have been cleared as safe and effective.

The state government had sent samples of both anti-rabies and the rabies immunoglobulin vaccines to the Central Drugs Laboratory in Himachal Pradesh to test the quality of the vaccines. State Health Minister Veena George informed the media on Thursday that the tests results have come, and no problems have been found in terms of the vaccines' efficacy.

The state has been reporting an increase in cases dog bites this year. But fear gripped the state when five persons, including a 12-year-old girl, died due to dog bites despite taking the anti-rabies vaccine which has the certificate of the central drugs laboratory, which ensures that the vaccines are of standard quality before giving certificates.

Last month, George had sent a letter to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting to test the quality of the anti-rabies vaccine available in the state. She had also provided the details of the vaccine in question and batch number.

The state government has been running an awareness campaign on the steps to be taken in case of stray dog bites in the state. Kerala reportedly witnessed around 2 lakh dog bite cases this year till September, including 21 deaths due to rabies.

Why and when you should get anti-rabies vaccine?

Rabies is a zoonotic viral disease that can be transmitted to humans through close contact with saliva from infected animals, such as bites, scratches, licks on broken skin. The virus infects the central nervous system and causes symptoms such as delirium, abnormal behavior, hallucinations, hydrophobia (fear of water), and insomnia. Sometimes, it can lead to coma and death. These symptoms can appear from days to over a year after a dog bite or exposure to the virus.

However, rabies can be prevented through timely immunization, even after exposure to the virus. People with a higher risk for rabies exposures are recommended to get 2 doses of rabies vaccine, given on days 0 and 7. A booster dose may be recommended within 3 years, depending on your level of risk.

In case of a dog bite, it is advisable to seek immediate treatment to prevent the onset of clinical symptoms of rabies and death. If you have been bitten by a dog and you have not received rabies vaccine in the past, you need four doses of the vaccine, which should be administered over 2 weeks (given on days 0, 3, 7, and 14). Additionally, you would be given another medication called rabies immunoglobulin on the day you get the first dose of rabies vaccine or soon afterwards. If you have been vaccinated against rabies in the past, you may need only 2 doses of rabies vaccine after a dog bite or potential exposure to rabies