India is seeing a scary resurgence of active COVID-19 cases despite the best efforts of the authorities to curb the spread of this viral disease. Maharashtra has already gone into semi-lockdown mode as death toll in this state crossed the 54 thousand mark. Many states are implementing strict measures and cancelling public gatherings and festivities. Taking cognizance of the galloping COVID-19 cases in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting with Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of 12 states, Municipal Commissioners and District Collectors of 46 districts most affected by rising cases and rising mortality because of Covid-19. The 12 states include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Bihar. Dr V.K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, was also present during the review meeting. Also Read - SGPGIMS director tests COVID-19 positive despite 2 jabs: Precautions to take after second dose

Focus on 46 districts that contributed 71 per cent cases

Through a detailed presentation, the states were informed that the country has seen the sharpest rise in weekly COVID-19 cases and fatalities since May 2020 (7.7 per cent and 5.1 per cent respectively). The focus was on 46 districts that have contributed 71 per cent of the cases and 69 per cent of deaths this month. Of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra, 25 are most affected that account for 59.8 per cent of cases reported in the country during the past one week. A granular analysis of affected districts in these States and UTs along with some key statistics was presented. Also Read - Skin friendly 24-hour hand sanitizer to fight the COVID-19 pandemic: Even kids can use it safely

A few facts relating to the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic, which brought life to a standstill last year, has again reared its head after showing a declining trend for a few months. Here we present a few facts related to the disease in India. Also Read - 20% COVID-19 recovered patients reported a new disability after discharge - 4 common symptoms

Almost 90 per cent of the COVID-19 deaths continue to be in the category of those aged above 45 years.

Findings of studies say that 90 per cent people are aware but only 44 per cent actually wear face masks.

One infected person could spread Covid-19 to an average of 406 other individuals in a 30-day window without restrictions, which could be reduced to just 15 by decreasing physical exposure to 50 per cent and to a further 2.5 (average) by decreasing physical exposure to 75 per cent.

The concept of ‘second wave’ reflected more the laxity among everyone regarding Covid-appropriate behaviour and Covid containment and management strategy at the ground level.

In view of these facts, stringent action including effective containment and contact tracing for at least 14 successive days in the 46 districts was strongly recommended for breaking the chain of transmission and not frittering away the gains of collaborative efforts of last year.

5-step plan to contain the pandemic

A five-fold strategy was laid out for adoption by the States and UTs for effective containment and management of the COIVID-19 pandemic. These include:

Exponential increase in testing

Effective isolation

Contact tracing

Re-invigoration of public and private healthcare resources

Ensuring Covid-appropriate behaviour and targeted approach to vaccination in districts reporting large numbers.

Stress on mass vaccination to continue

States were asked to focus on universalisation of vaccination in the specified priority population age groups as an aid to containment strategy in districts where maximum cases are being reported. It was reiterated that there is no shortage of vaccines. States must optimally utilise all vaccination capacities within the public and private sectors in all districts and make full use of the available vaccine stocks without keeping a buffer stock in anticipation of a shortage. The four depots at Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Karnal have the requisite buffer stocks and all requirements of states, based on their daily consumption and available stocks, are being met. States were also asked to make advance planning of logistics and infrastructure management for 1-1.5 months as any unchecked spread of infection among the community may overwhelm the local administration. Re-appropriation of unused vaccine stocks in a district to focus on the high burden districts was also suggested.

