The prestigious Institute of High Altitude Medicinal Plants to be established at a cost of Rs 100 crore will act as a pioneering centre for research on medicinal plants. © Shutterstock

Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik, and Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the Institute of High Altitude Medicinal Plants (IHAMP) near Bhaderwah town in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

“The prestigious institute to be established at a cost of Rs 100 crore will act as a pioneering centre for research on medicinal plants and also help the farmers in cultivation of medicinal plants in scientific ways,” a statement said here.

The institute would work towards introduction of new technologies in the cultivation of local medicinal plants through intensive research, training and capacity building of the farmers.

Naik and Singh also inaugurated a special camp for registration under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the statement said, adding that around 200 eligible beneficiaries were enrolled at the camp.

Source: IANS