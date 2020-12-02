36 years after the Bhopal gas tragedy, the effects of the incident are still visible among the residents of the state capital. A recent study has highlighted the rising concern of obesity and thyroid problems amongst the victims of the tragedy. Also Read - Poor air quality 'can worsen' the severity and spread of coronavirus

The Union Carbide incident in Bhopal, members of the Sambhavana Trust Clinic have found that the victims of the accident are experiencing more problems related to obesity and thyroid than others.

Giving details of the study, Dr. Sanjay Srivastava, a physician, said, "The analysis of data of 27,155 gas victims and others who have been taking treatment in our clinics for the last 15 years has found that people suffering from poisonous gases of Union Carbide are 2.75 times more likely to be overweight and suffer from obesity than normal people. The rate of thyroid-related diseases is 1.92 times higher."

‘Still Bearing The Pain’: THE ONGOING ORDEAL

The founder trustee of Sambhavna Trust Satinath Shadangi said that high obesity in Bhopal gas tragedy victims makes them more prone to such ailments as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, joint pains, apart from deadly diseases such as cancers of the liver, kidney, breast and uterus.

The clinic’s community health worker Tabassum Ara said that the workers of the Sambhavana Trust Clinic have worked to spread awareness in 15 localities with a population of 42,000 to cope with the Coronavirus epidemic over the last eight months.

It may be recalled that the Sambhavana Trust Clinic, set up for free treatment of the victims of Union Carbide in 1996, has treated 25,348 victims of the gas tragedy and 7,449 people suffering from the effects of groundwater polluted by poisonous wastes.

WHAT HAPPENED ON THAT FATEFUL DAY

In December 1984 Bhopal was the site of the worst industrial accident in history when about 45 tons of the dangerous gas methyl isocyanate escaped from an insecticide plant that was owned by the Indian subsidiary of the American firm Union Carbide Corporation. The gas drifted over the densely populated neighbourhoods around the plant, killing thousands of people immediately and creating a panic as tens of thousands of others attempted to flee the city.

The final death toll was estimated to be between 15,000 and 20,000, and some half-million survivors suffered respiratory problems, eye irritation or blindness, and other maladies resulting from exposure to the toxic gas. Soil and water contamination resulting from the accident was blamed for chronic health problems of the area’s inhabitants. Investigations later established that substandard operating and safety procedures at the understaffed plant had led to the catastrophe.

HEALTH AFFECTS OF THE TOXIC GAS LEAK

The leak of Methyl Isocyanate killed thousands of people and left thousands more with lasting health issues. Women who conceived after the gas leak has given birth to babies with a wide variety of birth defects, such as webbed fingers and toes, cleft palates, extra or missing limbs, artificial ageing or youth, and dysfunctional reproductive systems. Some women have even lost the ability to menstruate.

In addition to birth defects, children born in Bhopal have a high chance of being born with Down’s Syndrome, a chromosome disorder. Many children have also been diagnosed with mental disorders including bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety. Children may experience a variety of disabilities and disorders if they live longer than infancy. Many babies are stillborn and 8% of all babies die as infants in Bhopal.

NATIONAL POLLUTION DAY

National Pollution Control Day is observed on December 2 every year in memory of those who suffered and lost their lives in the horrific Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984. This day is also marked to raise awareness and public conscience with regards to the ecology and its protection from human activities.

SITUATION TODAY

Over the past few years, the discussion on matters of pollution, particularly air pollution, has gained prominence. Every winter, the national capital – Delhi and other big industrial cities witness a thick blanket of smog which leads to ‘severe’ air quality.

Earlier this week, Delhi’s air quality dropped from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ category. The presence of pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the five neighbouring cities of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Monday was 298 in Faridabad, 291 in Gurgaon, 346 in Noida, 349 in Greater Noida and 377 in Ghaziabad, according to CPCB’s Sameer app.

HOW TO STAY SAFE?

As air pollution engulfs various states across the nation, the quality of the air you are proving your lungs with is degrading. Understandably, the toxic air is making everyone cough, causing throat irritation, and even spreading viral infections. Take these small steps to keep you safe.

Avoid morning walks

Use good quality masks when outdoor

Stay hydrated and follow a healthy diet

Avoid smoking

Lung cleansing – take steam every day as a process of lung detoxification.

Well, now that you know how important it is to breathe good quality air and how to make sure that the air around you is not toxic. Following the simple and easy tips mentioned above can help you and your lungs to a great extent in keeping you safe from the harmful effects of air pollutants and thus stay safe from asthma and cancer diseases. Also, it is recommended to stay indoors as much as you can if you have kids, or a pregnant woman, or someone who is suffering from severe breathing issues. Apart from these, as an educated citizen of the country, help yourself and everyone else breathe easier by adopting green initiatives. Plant more green trees quit smoking and reduce the use of public transportation whenever possible. Only together can we ensure our country stays safe and clean. After all, your life and the life of your loved ones may depend on it.

(With inputs from Agencies)