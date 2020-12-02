36 years after the Bhopal gas tragedy the effects of the incident are still visible among the residents of the state capital. A recent study has highlighted the rising concern of obesity and thyroid problems amongst the victims of the tragedy. The Union Carbide incident in Bhopal members of the Sambhavana Trust Clinic have found that the victims of the accident are experiencing more problems related to obesity and thyroid than others. Giving details of the study Dr. Sanjay Srivastava a physician said The analysis of data of 27155 gas victims and others who have been taking treatment in our