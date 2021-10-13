Stiffness Of Arteries Could Indicate Risk Of Covid-19 Death In Hospitalised Patients

Pulse wave velocity (ePWV) can help identify patients at risk of dying from Covid-19.

Pulse wave velocity (ePWV) -- a readily available marker of arterial stiffness -- could be an effective clinical tool in identifying Covid-19 patients at risk of death.

Some people are at greater risk of dying from Covid-19, if they get the infection. Stiffness of the arteries is one of the risk factors that can help identify those at risk of death in hospital due to the virus, revealed a new study, highlighting the importance of assessing aortic stiffening in Covid-19 patients.

Led by Newcastle University researchers, the research team demonstrated that estimated pulse wave velocity (ePWV) -- a readily available marker of aortic stiffening -- is an effective additional clinical tool in identifying hospitalised patients at risk of death due to the virus. Arterial stiffness is an independent predictor of cardiovascular risk. It is measured by measuring the carotid and femoral pulse pressures, with sensors on the ankles and neck, and the time delay between the two or by other methods relying on pulse-wave analysis.

In the study that included 1,671 people from the UK, Italy and Greece, the researchers found that ePWV was significantly higher in Covid-19 patients as compared to their non-Covid-19 counterparts.

Based on the finding, Konstantinos Stellos, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at Newcastle, suggested that increased aortic stiffening may serve as a predictor of mortality in Covid-19 infection.

Accurate risk stratification of hospitalised patients is very important as it can guide therapeutic strategies, the researchers added in the paper published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Things that can up risk of developing severe Covid-19

Several factors have been linked to increased risk of Covid-19 severity. For example, older people and those with underlying health conditions are more vulnerable to developing serious complications from Covid-19.

Being overweight or underweight is also identified as a strong risk factor for severe COVID-19, hospitalization and death.

Several studies have also indicated that diabetes patients are more likely to have severe symptoms and complications from COVID-19, when infected with the virus.

People with poor lifestyle habits are more likely to get hospitalized, need intensive care and die from Covid-19. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine identified physical inactivity as the strongest risk factor for serious coronavirus disease across other risk factors, including hypertension, smoking and obesity.

Pregnancy, heart ailments, HIV infection, cancer treatment are other risk factors for serious COVID-19 complications.

