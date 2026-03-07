Stephen Hibbert Death Cause Revealed: Pulp Fiction actor dies at 68 after suffering fatal heart attack

Stephen Hibbert, the actor who played The Gimp in Pulp Fiction and also appeared in Austin Powers and The Cat in the Hat, has died. He was 68.

The actor's daughter, Rosalind, confirmed his death on Friday, March 6th, with a heartbreaking statement. In a joint press conference, the heartbroken daughter said, "Our father, Stephen Hibbert, passed away unexpectedly this week. His life was full of love and dedication to the arts and his family. He will be dearly missed by many."

The actor's family revealed that he died Monday of a heart attack on in Denver, according to TMZ. "Our father, Stephen Hibbert, passed away unexpectedly this week," they said in a statement.

"His life was full of love and dedication to the arts and his family," the family added, according to the outlet. "He will be dearly missed by many."

While heart attack deaths cancer snatch away one's life in seconds, it is important to understand that the body does send certain signs and signals when the organ is in trouble. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), heart attack remains the top cause of death globally, accounting for 70% of deaths every year.

Heart attack in men is as dangerous as it is for women, however, recent studies have revealed that men above 40 are at high risk of cardiac deaths compared to other age groups. This figure is mainly triggered by the stress that rises after 40, physical inactivity, high blood pressure, and most importantly, lack of sleep.

Stephen Hibbert Dies At 68: What Was He Known For?

Born in Fleetwood, England, Hibbert got his start as a writer on Late Night with David Letterman from 1984-86, going on to write episodes of Darkwing Duck, Animaniacs, Mad TV and Boy Meets World.

As an actor, Hibbert was most known for playing The Gimp in 1994's Pulp Fiction, also appearing in movies like Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) and The Cat in the Hat (2003).

