Stay Safe: Follow these Doctor-Recommended Preventive Measures In The Wake Of The Omicron Wave

Omicron is not a lesser threat. Wear a mask, practice social distancing and get vaccinated at the earliest.

The pandemic is not over. In fact, in India, it has reared its head in the form of the third wave. You need to stay aware to stay safe. Read on.

After almost two years of the pandemic, just when it seemed that the world was moving towards a truly post-pandemic era, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has come knocking. One of the biggest reasons why Omicron is being termed as a potential threat is the lack of understanding regarding its behaviour. Omicron has numerous mutations, which make it significantly different than the earlier COVID-19 variants including the Delta one that caused the second wave.

One of the things that has been constantly observed with viral infections is that there is a significant chance that the virus will keep mutating over time. This is why Omicron has now served a reminder that the pandemic hasn't gone anywhere. For a complete global elimination of the disease, it is critical that the populations in every country are fully vaccinated. As long as even one country remains unvaccinated, there is always an entry door for the virus. Having said that, now that we know Omicron has spread across India, the preventive measures have to be in accordance with the strategies adopted to overcome the last two waves.

OMICRON IS NOT A LESSER THREAT

Despite not being associated with a high fatality rate, there is no reason to believe that Omicron is a lesser threat. It is highly contagious, and the delta variant is also still around. Thus, reducing the risk of exposure to this virus is important and the following measures should be taken to ensure the same.

Adherence to mask regulations

The importance of wearing a proper face mask that adequately covers the nose and mouth can't be understated. Since it is a viral infection that mostly spreads through inhalation, wearing a good-quality face mask can reduce the risk of infection significantly. Make sure that the mask is of a type that filters the air effectively but doesn't cause breathing problems especially to the elderly or those suffering from respiratory illnesses.

Social distancing

The mandatory social distancing protocol of maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others should be continued in the public spaces.

Avoiding crowded or poorly ventilated spaces

Basements or indoor areas that lack ventilation and rely on centralized air-conditioning systems or heavily crowded places should be avoided. The authorities in most affected areas have already put in place various restrictions, but it is crucial to be alert.

Cover coughs and sneezes

You should cough and sneeze into your mask and, if possible, put on a new one as soon as possible. In case you are not wearing a mask, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue. If not, use the inside of your elbow and avoid spitting. Throw the used tissue in the trash and immediately wash your hands with soap and water or clean them with a sanitizer containing 60 per cent alcohol.

Home ventilation

Stale air is usually germ friendly. And, in winters, the lack of bright and sunny days could further lead to germ build-up. Hence, opening windows during the afternoon and ensuring that there is adequate circulation of fresh air indoors is important.

Hand hygiene

Hand hygiene has been a major focus area in the last two years. Frequent washing of hands with soap and water alongside using of standardized hand sanitizers to disinfect hands has been the practice, and this is definitely not the time to let your guard down.

Get vaccinated

Vaccination drive is going on in full-strength across India, and people who haven't yet completed their course of two vaccines, must get vaccinated as soon as possible. Even though Omicron is a new variant, it is widely believed that the existing vaccines offer good protection against the risk of a severe infection. Since the Delta variant is still going strong, vaccination can be the ideal protection against severe infection and risk to life.

Get tested

The RAT and RT-PCR tests are capable of identifying COVID-19 infection including the Omicron. If you or anyone in the family experiences symptoms of the infection, the first and most important step is to get tested in any nearby facility.

Even if it turns out to be a milder form of the pandemic, Omicron is still not to be taken lightly. With the number of cases rising across India, it is best that everyone follows the above precautions and gets vaccinated. Being vigilant means being safe!

(This article is authored by Dr Vishal Sehgal, President, Medical Services, Portea Medical)

