A few years back, Blue whale challenge – an online suicide game that claimed many lives around the world, gave parents sleepless night. Recently, another dangerous challenge is going viral on short-video app TikTok. The challenge is as horrific as it sounds. Parents keep your kids safe from this new internet viral game – the skull breaker challenge.

The challenge requires three participants to stand side by side. The two people on the sides try to knock out the middle one by kicking his feet from underneath as he tries to attempt the jumping stunt. The challenge has led to serious head, back, and pelvic injuries, as per reports.

The #skullbreakerchallenge which is currently trending on #tiktok is fatal. Please pay attention to our kids. pic.twitter.com/SQi9RPpk6j — Nicole Wong 王晓庭 (@nicolewong89) February 14, 2020

How it all started?

The challenge started off as a joke between two school students in Spain but soon went viral on TikTok. Many users are now posting their videos doing this prank. The situation took a serious turn after many videos where people were seen getting injured while performing this challenge surfaced.

Now the internet is flooded with messages from concerned people who are warning parents to keep their children away from this challenge.

This is the skull breaker challenge. Please please PLEASE don’t do this 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 People have died from this (I cut the video I received from another mum) Why do kids do these stupid things 😣 pic.twitter.com/WNgn2HcPTp — ♔ Jennifer ♔ (@britishchickAD) February 14, 2020

The trend has mainly affected users in Europe and America. Luckily, Indian users have not been affected by the trends yet.

How dangerous is this stunt?

There are reports of serious head, back, and pelvic injuries, however, most of the video don’t show the injuries.

According to doctors, a free fall like what happens in this challenge can lead to damaging results from simple bruises to serious fractures, concussions, broken bones, ligament tear or serious head injury.

Many are also using the challenge to bully young kids. This can have lasting impact on the children’s mind.

So, parents keep a watch on your kids and alert them of the possible injuries.