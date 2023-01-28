Srinivasa Murthy, Famous Dubbing Artist, Dies Of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Srinivasa Murthy, a well-known dubbing artist from South India, died of cardiac arrest on Friday.

Famous dubbing artist, Srinivasa Murthy, from South India, died of sudden cardiac arrest on Friday in Chennai. Murthy was known for his work as a dubbing artist for many popular actors and characters. Murthy had worked with a number of well-known actors in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films for many years, lending his voice to their films (as a dubbing artist).

Condoling his death, Suriya Sivakumar took to Twitter and posted: "This is a huge personal loss! Srinivasamurthy Garu's voice & emotions gave life to my performances in Telugu. Will miss you Dear Sir! Gone too soon."

Several known faces from the industry have also expressed their grief and shared memories of working with Srinivasa Murthy. Taking to Twitter, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan wrote: "Rest in Peace Srinivasa Murthy Sir. The voice that empowered me to reach my Telugu audience. A contribution to cinema that will be missed."

What Is A Sudden Cardiac Arrest

A cardiac arrest is a severe condition in which the heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops pumping blood. When this happens, blood stops flowing to the brain and another vital organ. The stoppage in the blood pumping leads to the death of cells in the brain and eventually kills the individual.

Why the blood pumping stops? It can be blamed on several factors including arrhythmias, obesity, heavy consumption of alcohol, indulging in intense physical stress, smoking, high cholesterol levels, and blood pressure.

Warning Symptoms of Cardiac Arrest

The condition may, or may not come with a definite set of symptoms. However, even a sudden cardiac arrest can give the individual some signs of the condition. Here is a list of a few:

Chest pain Trouble breathing Sweating profusely Loss of consciousness Chest discomfort Fatigue and weakness No pulse Fluttering or pounding heart, also called palpitations