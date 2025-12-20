Sreenivasan, Noted Malayalam Actor- Director Dies At 69 After Battling Long-Term Illness: Cause of Death Inside

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Veteran Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan, died at the age of 69 on Saturday morning. According to the reports, the Malayalam cinema stalwart was battling a long-term illness and was undergoing treatment.
The actor was being taken for dialysis when he experienced physical distress and was admitted to the Tripunithura taluk hospital. He died at 8.30 am. His body has been kept at the taluk hospital. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
Speaking to the media, sources said, "He had been ailing for some time owing to cardiac and other ailments. He is survived by his wife, Vimala Sreenivasan, sons and actors Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan."
Malayalam cinema won't be the same without the genius of #Sreenivasan. From the satirical bites of "Sandesham"to the raw emotion of "Vadakkunokkiyantram", he taught us to laugh at ourselves while thinking deeper. A true master of the craft who redefined what it means to be a pic.twitter.com/UexfK95Une
Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 20, 2025
According to medical records, the actor-director had been facing health issues and had undergone heart surgery in 2022.
Sreenivasan was travelling for dialysis at a private hospital in Kochi when he developed breathing difficulties and was shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital, Tripunithura.
According to hospital authorities, he died at around 8.30 am.
