Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is likely to offer two-year-long protection against Covid-19, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the vaccine's developer, Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, has claimed.

"So far, I can only make suggestions, because more experimental data is needed. Our vaccine was created on the platform also used for the Ebola vaccine," he was quoted as saying. "Experimental data received at that point demonstrate that a similar vaccine would offer protection for two years, maybe more," he added.

According to the Russian scientist, Sputnik V is effective in 96 per cent of cases. The remaining four percent of vaccinated persons will have a mild form of the disease with a runny nose, cough, and slight fever, but their lungs won't be affected.

Sputnik V – World’s First Coronavirus Vaccine

Registered by Russia on August 11, Sputnik V became the world’s first coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Its post-registration trials began in Moscow on September 7, with volunteers receiving the first vaccine on September 9.

A total of 40,000 people are involved in the programme. According to interim research results, the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine exceeds 95 per cent on the 42nd day after the first dose, provided that a patient receives the second dose.

On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to organise a nationwide vaccination.

Russia’s Warning Against Alcohol Consumption After Taking Covid-19 Vaccine

Russian health officials have asked the citizens to avoid alcohol for around two months. The warning was issued by the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, who in an interview urged all Russians to be extra cautious during the 42 days it takes for the Sputnik V vaccine to be effective.

“[Russians] will have to refrain from visiting crowded places, wear face masks, use sanitisers, minimise contacts and refrain from drinking alcohol or taking immunosuppressant drugs,” Golikova told media.

“It’s a strain on the body. If we want to stay healthy and have a strong immune response, don’t drink alcohol,” said Anna Popova — the head of Russia’s consumer safety watchdog.

(With inputs from IANS)