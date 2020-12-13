Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is likely to offer two-year-long protection against Covid-19 Alexander Gintsburg the head of the vaccine's developer Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology has claimed. So far I can only make suggestions because more experimental data is needed. Our vaccine was created on the platform also used for the Ebola vaccine he was quoted as saying. Experimental data received at that point demonstrate that a similar vaccine would offer protection for two years maybe more he added. According to the Russian scientist Sputnik V is effective in 96 per cent of cases. The remaining four percent of