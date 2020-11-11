Russia's National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund on Wednesday announced that the Sputnik V vaccine the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus created on the well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors demonstrated high efficacy against COVID-19. Currently Sputnik V Phase III clinical trials are approved and are undergoing in Belarus the UAE Venezuela and other countries as well as Phase II-III in India. On August 11 the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Center was registered by Russia's Health Ministry and became the world's first registered vaccine against Covid-19. A separate detailed