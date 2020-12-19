India will produce about 300 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines next year, a Russian official was quoted as saying, nearly three times the previously known number as deals have been signed with more manufacturers. Also Read - Covid-19 vaccination: Can India deliver that shot to all?

"In India, we have agreements with four large manufacturers. India will produce about 300 million doses or more of the vaccine for us next year," he said, Russian news agency Tass reported.

Dmitriev noted that out of 110 production sites that negotiated production of Sputnik V, RDIF chose 10 that meet its requirements. "The Russian Sputnik V will be actively produced in the world and we see that this is built on a safe platform based on the human adenovirus," Dmitriev said.

Earlier, Dmitriev had said that production of Sputnik V began in other countries, in particular in India, Korea, Brazil and China.

On August 11, Russia was the first country in the world to register Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The drug passed clinical trials in June-July, post-registration studies began in Moscow on September 7, while the volunteers received the first vaccine on September 9.

INDIA AND IT’S FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

India is the world’s biggest vaccine maker, and the pharmaceutical industry is freeing up capacity and accelerating investments ahead of the global rush for COVID-19 shots.

Hetero Biopharma has already announced a deal with the RDIF to make more than 100 million doses of Sputnik V, whose efficacy has been found to be more than 91% in trials done outside India.

India’s COVID-19 caseload surpassed the somber one-crore mark Saturday, adding 10 lakh cases in nearly a month, while the total number of recoveries surged to 95.50 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country’s COVID-19 case tally had surpassed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

The health ministry’s data updated at 8 am on Saturday showed the total number of cases mounted to 1,00,04,599, and the death toll to 1,45,136 with the virus claiming 347 more lives in a span of 24 hours.

However, the COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.45 per cent.

There are 3,08,751 active cases in the country which constitute 3.08 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative 16,00,90,514 coronavirus samples have been tested up to 19th December, 11,71,868 of them on Friday.

(With inputs from Agencies)