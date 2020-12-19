India will produce about 300 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines next year a Russian official was quoted as saying nearly three times the previously known number as deals have been signed with more manufacturers. In India we have agreements with four large manufacturers. India will produce about 300 million doses or more of the vaccine for us next year he said Russian news agency Tass reported. Dmitriev noted that out of 110 production sites that negotiated production of Sputnik V RDIF chose 10 that meet its requirements. The Russian Sputnik V will be actively produced in the