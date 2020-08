So, the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine is finally out and approved for public use. According to media reports, it has been administered to President Vladimir Putin’s daughter too. Produced by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute and funded by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), this vaccine is named Sputnik V in order to commemorate another first from Russia: The Soviet Union’s Sputnik satellite launched in 1957 during the Cold War. While the industrial production of this vaccine is supposed to start from September, mass vaccination is likely to begin in October. However, experts are skeptical about its safety and efficacy for more reasons than one. Also Read - COVID-19 can affect your memory too: Brahmi can come to your rescue

How does Russia’s Sputnik V work?

For this vaccine, scientists have used the weakened version of a common cold virus known as adenovirus, which cannot multiply. The DNA of this human adenovirus is modified by inserting the Spike protein gene of SARS-CoV-2 virus into it. This genetically engineered virus is administered to the human body which stimulates an immune response. One needs to get two doses of this vaccine at an interval of 21 days. Notably, two variants of human adenovirus have been used for two doses (rAd26 and rAd5). The aim is to amplify the efficacy. for the first and second vaccination, to boost the effect of the vaccine. Adenoviruses are a popular choice for COVID-19 vaccines because they can be easily engineered. Other leading vaccine candidates from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, China's CanSino Biologics and Johnson & Johnson are also using this virus.

How did Russia fast-track its vaccine?

The fast-track approach for COVID-19 vaccine in Russia was triggered by Putin's instruction to cut back on the time for clinical trials. Soon after Putin's order, the Gamaleya vaccine received the nod of Russia's Health Ministry for clinical trials. Moreover, in April, the Russian government enacted a law which allows the distribution of vaccine before the completion of Phase III clinical trial. Globally, a vaccine is approved for public distribution only if scientific data proves it to be safe and effective at the end of Phase III trial. According to official Russian sources, Sputnik V is going to start its Phase III clinical trials soon with 2000 volunteers. People from Russia, UAE and Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Mexico are going to be part of this trial. Sources say, India may also become part of Sputnik's Phase III trial.

Is the vaccine safe?

This is a million-dollar question and the answer is much awaited. Experts and scientists all over the world are doubtful about its safety and efficacy because the standard guidelines haven’t been followed while developing this vaccine. Phase III clinical trial is the most crucial stage in the development of a vaccine. At this stage, it is tested on thousands of people from different age groups, races and gender demographic to get information about safety, efficacy, and the longevity of protection that it offers. Also, the findings take years to come. But Russia’s Sputnik V is up for public use before completing Phase III clinical trial.

In fact, the records of WHO suggest that it is still in Phase I clinical trials. Nevertheless, the Russian government has stated that Sputnik V completed its Phase I and II trials on 1st August. Notably, no scientific data has yet been published from its Phase I clinical trial which began only two months back with 76 participants.

While it’s too early to predict the success or failure of this vaccine, inadequate testing and insufficient data are the two major causes of concerns for in case of Sputnik V.