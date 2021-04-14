India is currently witnessing a tremendous surge in the number of coronavirus cases. The country which was experiencing a dip in the daily cases is back on the track with an increase in the active cases from across the corner. Amid this huge spike the country has fast-tracked emergency use approval for eligible foreign-produced shots against COVID-19 in a move to expand its basket of vaccines to speed up the inoculation drive that got a boost with a third vaccine Sputnik V from Russia getting clearance. A day after the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical major Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) announces it has