The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) started conducting clinical trial in September 2020 in India and finally sought the government’s approval for the vaccine. After Covishield and Covaxin this will be India’s third Covid-19 vaccine ‘Gam-Covid-Vac’ combined with vector vaccine otherwise known as Sputnik-V. The Russian-based vaccine has been approved for emergency purposes. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) the Drugs Controller General India (DCGI) gave its nod for the emergency use of the vaccine based on recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) and careful consideration. After detailed deliberation the SEC recommended for grant of