Some studies have suggested that pregnancy can put women at higher risk for severe illness and death with COVID-19. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) pregnant women who have COVID-19 appear more likely to develop respiratory complications requiring intensive care and be placed on a ventilator compared to those who aren't pregnant. If you’re pregnant and have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes then you have higher chances of developing severe illness due to the viral disease. For this reason experts recommend pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after consultation with their health care