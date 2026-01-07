Spanish Influencer Sergio Jimenez Dies at 37 After Drinking Whiskey and Taking Cocaine on Camera

Spanish Influencer Sergio Jimenez died at the age of 37, after he overconsumed alcohol and cocaine. Read on to know what happens when these two are combined.

Sergio Jimenez Death News: Popular Spanish influencer Sergio Jimenez died during the New Year's eve party after he overconsumed drugs on camera for money. According to the reports, the influencer had taken part in a challenge that included consuming alcohol and cocaine in exchange for money. However, he could not survive the effects of the two and collapsed.

Reports suggest that Jimenez consumed 6 grams of cocaine and a bottle of whisky for viewers who paid to watch. Speaking to the media about how he died, Jimenez's mother said that Jimenez died before an ambulance could be called. His mother, who lived with him, found him kneeling on the floor, with his head resting on a mattress. She also found an almost empty whisky bottle, energy drinks, and cocaine on a red plate nearby.

With his demise at the age of 37 due to overconsumption of alcohol and mixing cocaine with it, let's take a close look at what exactly happens in the body when these two are mixed.

Spanish Influencer Sergio Jimenez Cause of Death EXPLAINED

So what exactly went wrong? With reports emerging that the influencer overdosed on alcohol and drugs, let's check how deadly this combination is.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Navneet Kaur, Apollo Hospitals, Kolkata, said that when alcohol and cocaine are consumed together, they create a highly dangerous chemical reaction in the body - a reaction that can even take the life of the individual or leave him/her slipping into coma. What goes on inside the body? When an individual consume bot alcohol and cocaine, the liver combines the two substances to form cocaethylene, a toxic compound that stays in the bloodstream longer than either drug alone.

"Cocaethylene significantly increases the risk of sudden cardiac arrest, irregular heart rhythms, stroke, seizures, and severe liver damage. This combination also puts extreme stress on the heart by sharply raising blood pressure and heart rate, while simultaneously reducing the body's ability to regulate temperature."

Alcohol And Cocaine: How The Duo Blocks The Heart And Brain Arteries

Apart from this, the concoction is also dangerous in other ways - when one drinks alcohol, it can mask the sedative effects of cocaine - this is what leads to over consumption without realizing the danger. This often leads to respiratory failure, loss of consciousness, and fatal overdose. Medical experts warn that mixing cocaine with alcohol is far more lethal than using either substance alone, and even a single episode of combined use can prove fatal, especially in high doses.

Hi ha reptes virals amb qu et jugues alguna cosa m s que uns likes. No hi participis si poses la teva vida o la teva integritat f sica en perill. pic.twitter.com/nJVf09Ad8P Mossos (@mossos) January 6, 2026

Though Mossos d'Esquadra has not made a public statement regarding Jim nez's death, the organization released a video to its social media platforms on Jan. 6, dissuading constituents from participating in "viral challenges" that could "put your life or your physical integrity in danger."

