Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan: India Aims To Eradicate Tuberculosis By 2025

India is targeting to eradicate Tuberculosis (TB) from the country by 2025, and has launched an anti-TB campaign to work towards achieving this target. President Droupadi Murmu on Friday launched the campaign called 'Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan'. In addition, the President announced a new initiative "Ni-kshay Mitra" to provide additional diagnostic, nutritional, and vocational support to those on TB treatment by involving corporates, NGOs and individuals.

"When a welfare scheme is made in the interest of people, chances of its success increase manifold", the president said while launching the campaign.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis that spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It mainly affects the lungs. India is estimated to have the highest TB burden in the world. Cases of tuberculosis increased by 19 per cent in 2021 against the previous year, according to the India TB Report 2022 released by the union Health minister.

