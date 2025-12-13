Spain Mpox Alert: First Human Case Of Mpox Clade 1B Confirmed, Symptoms And Prevention Tips

Spain Mpox Alert: The case which is documented in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases identified the person as a 49-year-old man who had received two doses of the IMVANEX small box or mpox vaccine and had no known travel history.

Spain Mpox Alert: Mpox also known as Monkeypox is a highly contagious disease that emerged during an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2023. Recently, Spain health official has announced its first-ever case of human-to-human transmission of mpox clad 1b outside endemic regions in Africa. The case which is documented in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases identified the person as a 49-year-old man who had received two doses of the IMVANEX small box or mpox vaccine and had no known travel history.

Patient Arrives At Madrid Clinic

According to reports, the man presented himself at a Madrid clinic on October 10 with symptoms of mpox, such as genital ulcer, swollen and painful lymph nodes in his groin area. The patient also reported a sexual contact with two local partners, neither of whom had travelled to endemic regions. After health officials examined the patient, they ruled out an infection with mpox clad 1bwith a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test of the lesion.

"To our knowledge, this is the first report of a case of Mpox clade Ib without epidemiological history of travel to Africa in the index patient or their previous sexual contacts, reported by Spanish Public Health authorities on 10 October 2025," said Jorge-Alfredo P rez-Garc a, from Hospital Cl nico San Carlos, in Spain.

"Before this time, cases had already been reported across several countries, both in Europe and in the rest of the world, but were always associated with individuals who travelled to a country with known Mpox clade Ib transmission and were likely exposed there, or with individuals who did not travel personally but had direct contact with someone who did."

Symptoms Of Mpox

This highly contagious disease spreads through close contact with an infected person or bites and scratches from infected animals and also sharing personal items and consuming the meat of infected animals. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people detected with mpox display noticeable signs such as:

Fever

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Muscle aches and backache

Headache

Respiratory symptoms

Preventions Tips

As the disease gradually spreads across border it is crucial to take proactive actions to prevent yourself from the highly contagious disease. If you're living in the endemic region or anywhere in the world that poses risk of contracting the mpox clad 1b, follow these rules to protect yourself:

You may like to read

Getting vaccinated is the first step you must take to prevent mpox. Experts recommend the JYNNEOS vaccine. They suggest that you should get two doses four weeks apart.

Secondly, lower your risk of mpox by minimising skin to skin contact with another person who has a rash that looks like monkeypox and animals that carry the virus.

Do not share personal items, such as cups, dishes, plates, bedding, towel with a person with monkeypox.

Keeping your hand hygiene is crucial in fighting against any virus. Therefore, ensure to wash your hands often with soap and water, or use an alcohol based hand sanitiser before eating or touching your face, and even after you use the bathroom.

2501 New Confirmed Cases In October

Many countries in Africa have sustained human-to-human transmission of mpox clade 1b. And the first case reported outside of Africa was in a Swedish national who travelled to an African region. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a total of 2501 new confirmed cases, including 12 deaths due to mpox were reported from 44 countries in October.

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.